08 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 8

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary notices

Joan Ryan (née O'Mahoney)
Castle Street, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballyea, Clare

Joan, formerly of Ballyea, Ennis, Co. Clare passed peacefully at the Mercy Hospital Cork. Predeceased by her daughter Noelette, she will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, her cherished family Aileen, Eoin and Donncha, grandchildren Síobhan, Trystan, Olwyn, Fionn, Rossa and Áine, sister Evelyn, son in law Devon, daughters in law Mitsuko and Justine, nephews, nieces, extended family, many friends and past pupils.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Simon Community. 

Maureen Ruth (née O'Toole)
Ballyglass, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ruth (O'Toole)

Ballyglass, Tipperary

September 6th 2022

Maureen

Wife of the late Michael and mother to the late David.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Liam and daughter Mary, grandchildren Elenor, Alice, Patrick, Siobhan, and Danny, great-grandchildren, sister Nan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Mass for Maureen will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Friday, 9th September, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Mary O'Donoghue (née O'Regan)
Ard Mhuire, Newport, Tipperary

O’Donoghue (nee O’Regan), Mary, Ard Mhuire, Newport, Co. Tipperary 7th September 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of the late infant William. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday, 9th September, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10th September at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to one of Mary’s chosen charities: Limerick Animal Welfare Kilfinane or Milford Hospice Limerick.

