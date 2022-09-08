Search

08 Sept 2022

'We'll never forget her warmth,' tributes to Clonmel's wonderful Tara Callery

Rest in Peace

'Tara was more than our work colleague and friend she was the happiest reason to go into the office...'

08 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Councillor John Fitzgerald has paid tribute to Tara Callery (née Purcell) after her sad passing. 

In a post online, he said: "When I learned of Tara's passing I can only say that shock and devastation were my feelings.

"Tara was more than our work colleague and friend she was the happiest reason to go into the office. Our front of house reception supremo at Dougan FitzGerald and previously at Tom Pollard & Co.

"We'll never forget her warmth and loving character of this utterly lovely person.

"Sincere condolences to her entire family and all who loved her."

The death occurred of Tara Callery (née Purcell) Ard Caoin, Clonmel, Tipperary.

Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on September 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Tara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her parents Pat and Joan Purcell, by her beloved children Róise and Seán and their father John, by her sisters Caroline and Emer, brother Paul, and her partner Eamon, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and colleagues.

Tara's funeral Mass took place on Tuesday morning last at St Mary's Church Irishtown followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

