Carrick-on-Suir's Leaving Cert Class of 2022 looking forward to the future after receiving their results

Caption for photo above: Leaving Cert students at Edmund Rice Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir: Eric Lonergan, Ryan Comerford, Padraig Fahey, Senan Campbell and Oisin Crowley with Leaving Cert class head teacher Peter Foran and school principal Majella Gleeson. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

Close to 200 students from Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland received their Leaving Cert results last Friday and the town's three second level schools were very pleased with the outcome.

The days of students arriving anxiously to their schools to learn their State exam results are gone as they now receive the results online but some returned to their alma mater in Carrick-on-Suir anyway to discuss the verdict with teachers and friends.

Sixty-seven students sat the Leaving Cert at Scoil Mhuire Secondary School. Principal Mary O'Keeffe reported that overall the class of 2022 were delighted with their results with about 30 girls visiting the school last Friday after learning their results.

“We are very grateful to our teaching and support staff; the Leaving Certificate parents and all who supported the girls throughout their school lives in primary and secondary school,” she told The Nationalist.

“They are a smashing group and they have worked very hard over the last two years. We are very proud of their achievements and wish them every blessing for happiness and success in the future.”

Ms O'Keeffe said medical sciences, science and teaching are among the third level courses popular among their Leaving Cert Class of 2022 but she pointed out there was a wide mix of career interests with some students having prepared portfolios for entry to arts related courses.

Across the road at Edmund Rice Secondary School, principal Majella Gleeson said 60 students sat the Leaving Cert at their school this summer and the results overall were very good given that the education of this class was disrupted during 5th year due to the pandemic when their school lessons went online for several months.

She said several students achieved 600 points and there were a lot of H1 and H2 grades particularly in higher level subjects like maths.

Ms Gleeson said many of their students will now take up college places at the University of Limerick, University College Cork and South East Technological University and many others will begin apprenticeships.

One ERSS student delighted with his Leaving Cert results was Senan Campbell from Mill House Park, Carrick-on-Suir, who achieved 601 points. Senan said he was particularly pleased with the H1 grades he achieved in maths and physics and hopes now to study engineering at the University of Limerick.

He already has accommodation sorted out in Limerick. He is one of the lucky students to secure on-campus accommodation through the college's student accommodation lottery. Eric Lonergan from Ballyneale is another ERSS hoping to study at UL after achieving 466 points in his Leaving Cert. “I was pleasantly surprised with the results and hope to study computer science at UL,” he told The Nationalist.

Like Senan, he has accommodation in Limerick for the term ahead, having secured it last week.

Comeragh College Community School also reported that the Leaving Cert results for the more than 60 students who sat the exams at the school in June were very good overall.

Principal Kevin Langton paid tribute to their Leaving Cert students for the resilience they showed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He wished them well for the future and thanked the school's staff, parents and guardians for the support they gave the students.

“We are just delighted for all the students. Their achievement this year particularly stands out as they had to study during the two years of the pandemic when they were in and out of school and (doing schoolwork) online.

“They overcame all those challenges on top of the academic challenges. They showed great resilience; they kept their eye on the ball and got the results they needed to move to the next stage whether it's university or an apprenticeship,” he added.

Above Leaving Cert students Ava Lynch and Abbie Power at Scoil Mhuire Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir last week after receiving their Leaving Cert results.

Below Scoil Mhuire Leaving Cert students Clodagh Goldring and Noelle O'Donovan called into their alma mater after receiving their exam results last week.