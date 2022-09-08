Search

08 Sept 2022

End of an era in Cashel school as Jimmy O'Neill retires after 34 years in the classroom

What a legend!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Jimmy O'Neill

08 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Wednesday the 31st of August marked the end of an era at Cashel Community School when popular teacher, Jimmy O'Neill, retired after 34 years in the classroom.

Mr O'Neill has been a permanent fixture at Cashel Community School for over four decades where he has taught many pupils History and Geography during his long career.

Mr O'Neill’s love of teaching and his passion for his subject areas were clearly evident. His professional wisdom was fused with a pleasant disposition both inside and outside of the classroom.

Students held Mr O'Neill in very high esteem and his energy levels imparting knowledge and instilling a love of his subject material where second to none

Glowing tributes were paid to Mr O'Neill after his years of service at the school. The principal, John Gallagher acknowledged the "work and commitment Mr O'Neill has given to the school and its wider community over the past 34 years". 

He thanked him "for his friendship, his inspiration and everything he gave to the school. His work as Year Head and his involvement as a member of the History Department have ensured the needs of our students were met to an extremely high standard". 

He concluded: "As a school community, we wish Mr O'Neill health and happiness as the next phase of his life beckons. Retirement is the closing of one chapter, but it signifies the beginning of another – one that will offer endless opportunities to explore new horizons."

