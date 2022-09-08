Search

08 Sept 2022

Munster Junior Cup kicks-off in Tipperary this weekend - All the fixtures in the TS&DL

The dream begins - Clonmel Celtic v St Michael's is the top game in the Munster Junior Cup this weekend.

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

FAI Youth Cup
Stoneyford v Clonmel Celtic, 2:30pm


TSDL Youth League Division 1
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy


TSDL Youth League Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Mullinahone v Donohill and District, 2:30pm P Keane
Shanbally v Moyglass United, 2:30pm M Freiburg

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

FAI Youth Cup Preliminary Round
Deen Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm


Munster Junior Cup – 1st Round
Two-Mile-Borris v Mullinahone, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Town B v Peake Villa B., 12pm M Corrigan
Cahir Park v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Duffy
Old Bridge v Bansha Celtic, 12pm G Ward
Clonmel Celtic v St.Michael's, 3pm J Lyons
Galbally Utd V Killenaule Rovers, 3pm J Maguire
Cashel Town v Powerstown, 12pm P Keane
Clerihan v Tipperary Town, 3pm G Burke
Peake Villa v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm J O’Dwyer

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Duffy

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Cashel Town v St. Nicholas, 12pm N Coughlan
Dualla v Suirside, 11am J Lyons

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Cahir Park v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Bansha Celtic v Kilsheelan Utd, 3pm N Coughlan
Moyglass Utd v Two-Mile-Borris, 12pm M Freiburg

Tipperary Town make it three on the trot in TS& DL Division 1


SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic


TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone v Cashel Town
Donohill and District v Cahir Park


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa
St Michael’s v Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic
Vee Rovers v Wilderness Rovers


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Peake Villa
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park
Mullinahone v St Michael’s


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Galbally United
Cashel Town v Clerihan
Dualla v St Nicholas
Rosegreen Rangers v Suirside


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Poweerstown
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town
Donohill and District v Cahir Park
Burncourt Celtic v Bansha Celtic
Kilsheelan United v Moyglass United

News

