€1million up-grade underway at Tipperary Centre of Excellence in Dr Morris Park, Thurles

Tipperary County GAA Board is hoping to spend more than €1million in redeveloping Dr Morris Park in Thurles, with builders currently on-site.



Cooldine Construction is working on phase 1 of the redevelopment of the dressingrooms at the present time and it is expected that the €750,000 project which will include the provision of a rehab gym, will be completed by the end of January/early February.



Secretary of the Board, Tim Floyd, told delegates at the monthly meeting of the Board that the four dressingrooms are being extended to cater for bigger panels and backroom teams. The plan will see the total refurbishment and extension of the existing dressingroom and shower areas as well as the provision of a multi-use room.



A €300,000 Sports Capital Grant has been secured for the work and the Board is also hoping to get a grant from Croke Park for the improvement to county grounds, the Secretary said.



Phase II of the redevelopment could see the creation of a separate building at Dr Morris Park capable of holding meetings of up to 100 people. This will also be used for catering for county teams and visiting groups and would require planning permission.



It is anticipated that this phase could cost in the region of €500,000 and the officers sought the approval of the Board to further explore this possibility.



This was formally proposed by Central Council representative Michael Burke (Upperchurch Drombane) and seconded by County Development Officer, Mark McLoughlin (Roscrea).



Chairman Joe Kennedy said that the redevelopment of Dr Morris Park will be very beneficial in the long term and added that the large parking area is a real asset to the centre of excellence.



The three pitches at the centre will not be affected by the redevelopment work. However, the dressingrooms and toilet facilities are off-limit for the time being, with althernative toilets having been provided on-site.





