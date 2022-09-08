Roscrea Community News

Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine

The Legion of Mary are organising their final Pilgrimage of 2022 on Sunday, September 25.

Buses serving Roscrea, Birr and all usual areas. Leaving Car Park in Roscrea (beside Tescos) at 8.15am. Fares Adults €20. Students €5. Bookings with Margaret at (087) 150 9522 or Mary (086) 405 5570 or any member of the Legion of Mary.

Gaelic for Mothers and Others

Venue: Cistercian Monastery, Roscrea. E53 HR62. Mondays 7.30 to 8.30pm. Whatsapp: Tim 087 9923557. No experience necessary. All fitness levels are welcome.



Age Friendly Roscrea News and Events

Acorn Tablet Training on Monday, September 12 at 12.30pm for the beginners class and 2.30pm for the progressive class. Come along if you are interested in learning about the internet, email or google.

Carer’s Information morning on Tuesday, September 13 at 11am to 1pm at the Courthouse David O’Connor from Family Carer’s Ireland will be here to answer questions and give information on the supports they have available. All welcome to attend.

Friday Club

Friday, September 9 at 2pm and we will be meeting every Friday for a mixed bag of chat, quiz, a bit of music and sports. All welcome to attend.

The Late Carmel Ross (née Mulrooney)

Carmel Ross (née Mulrooney), originally from Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, passed away in Charing Cross Hospital London recently.

Carmel worked for many years in the former Pathé Hotel on Castle Street, Roscrea, as a waitress.

In the early 1960s she moved to Dublin where she worked in a number of hotels.

After this Carmel emigrated to London where she lived in Hammersmith and worked for P&O Ferries.

Carmel was predeceased by her son David, who passed away ten years ago. She is survived by her husband Jim, her other son Stephen, by her sisters Kitty, Chris and Josie and her brothers Martin and Anthony (Martin and Anthony both live in Roscrea), by her relatives and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Colaiste Phobail Roscrea

Congratulations

We would like to wish a warm congratulations to Ms Ciara Ormond who was recently appointed to the second Deputy Principal position in our school. We wish Ms Ormond every success as she takes up her new role.



Exam Results

We would like to extend congratulations to our 6 th Year students of 2022 who received their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results. Our students received fantastic results across the board, and we are hugely proud of them. Wishing you all the very best of luck with your future endeavours.



Back to School

We would like to welcome back all of our students particularly our new First Years. Looking forward to a busy and fun-filled year with you all.



QQI Courses

Applications are still welcome for our QQI Level 5 and 6 courses. Check out our website or call us for more information.