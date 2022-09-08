Search

08 Sept 2022

Roscrea Community News

Check out all the goings on in Roscrea

Caoimhe Dooley of Roscrea, pictured with her parents Eilish and Martin and sister Clodagh and Ursuline Thurles Principal Triona Gleeson. Caoimhe achieved 8 H1's in her Leaving and is planning to cont

Caoimhe Dooley of Roscrea, pictured with her parents Eilish and Martin and sister Clodagh and Ursuline Thurles Principal Triona Gleeson. Caoimhe achieved 8 H1's in her Leaving and is planning to cont

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine
The Legion of Mary are organising their final Pilgrimage of 2022 on Sunday, September 25.
Buses serving Roscrea, Birr and all usual areas. Leaving Car Park in Roscrea (beside Tescos) at 8.15am. Fares Adults €20. Students €5. Bookings with Margaret at (087) 150 9522 or Mary (086) 405 5570 or any member of the Legion of Mary.

Gaelic for Mothers and Others
Venue: Cistercian Monastery, Roscrea. E53 HR62. Mondays 7.30 to 8.30pm. Whatsapp: Tim 087 9923557. No experience necessary. All fitness levels are welcome.

Age Friendly Roscrea News and Events
Acorn Tablet Training on Monday, September 12 at 12.30pm for the beginners class and 2.30pm for the progressive class. Come along if you are interested in learning about the internet, email or google.
Carer’s Information morning on Tuesday, September 13 at 11am to 1pm at the Courthouse David O’Connor from Family Carer’s Ireland will be here to answer questions and give information on the supports they have available. All welcome to attend.

Friday Club
Friday, September 9 at 2pm and we will be meeting every Friday for a mixed bag of chat, quiz, a bit of music and sports. All welcome to attend.

The Late Carmel Ross (née Mulrooney)
Carmel Ross (née Mulrooney), originally from Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, passed away in Charing Cross Hospital London recently.
Carmel worked for many years in the former Pathé Hotel on Castle Street, Roscrea, as a waitress.
In the early 1960s she moved to Dublin where she worked in a number of hotels.
After this Carmel emigrated to London where she lived in Hammersmith and worked for P&O Ferries.
Carmel was predeceased by her son David, who passed away ten years ago. She is survived by her husband Jim, her other son Stephen, by her sisters Kitty, Chris and Josie and her brothers Martin and Anthony (Martin and Anthony both live in Roscrea), by her relatives and many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Colaiste Phobail Roscrea 

Congratulations
We would like to wish a warm congratulations to Ms Ciara Ormond who was recently appointed to the second Deputy Principal position in our school. We wish Ms Ormond every success as she takes up her new role.


Exam Results
We would like to extend congratulations to our 6 th Year students of 2022 who received their Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results. Our students received fantastic results across the board, and we are hugely proud of them. Wishing you all the very best of luck with your future endeavours.


Back to School
We would like to welcome back all of our students particularly our new First Years. Looking forward to a busy and fun-filled year with you all.


QQI Courses
Applications are still welcome for our QQI Level 5 and 6 courses. Check out our website or call us for more information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media