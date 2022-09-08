Search is on for more volunteers in the Cahir area

Cllr Mairin McGrath with members of the Teen Cave Youth Club
An appeal has been made for people to volunteer to work with youth clubs in the Cahir area.
Cllr Máirín McGrath has supported the efforts of Waterford & South Tipperary Community Youth Service in expanding their youth clubs across the Cahir area and is asking members of the public to assist in a voluntary capacity with the clubs.
Waterford & South Tipperary Community Youth Service are currently looking for people to sign up as volunteers to help establish new youth clubs in Newcastle, Clogheen and Ardfinnan.
This will also include a garda vetting and training process. This is in addition to the Teen Cave Youth Club that has recently started in Cahir town.
“I recently met with Enda Moran, Club Development Officer from South Tipperary Waterford Community Youth Service to discuss plans about expanding youth clubs and services across the locality. Youth clubs are a brilliant outlet for teenagers to meet up and have fun in a safe and controlled environment, however, they cannot operate without the help of willing volunteers and that is the current challenge,” said Cllr McGrath.
While many teenagers enjoy engaging in sports or music, facilities and opportunities for other teenagers with different interests have fallen short in many instances, especially in rural areas according to the 24-year-old councillor.
TARGET GROUP
The target age group for the youth clubs are 12-16 years and these are very formative years in a young person’s development, especially as this cohort have missed out on many social opportunities as a result of Covid-19.
The Independent councillor for the Cahir area noted that she was on the receiving end of many volunteer hours in her Foróige Youth Club so it is only right that now that she is in a position to do so, she can give back and support young people through these type of clubs.
