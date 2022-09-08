CBS Thurles give a warm welcome to this year’s first year class

There was a meet and greet with their year head, Mr Stephen Maher, tutors and Mr O’Donnell and Mr Kelly.

Over the first two mornings, the boys received basic Laptop information from Mr Michael Butler and were helped in setting up their school Microsoft accounts and connecting to the school Wi-Fi.

They all went on a school tour around the school. Lots of advice was given by the tutors about the school rules, organising themselves, ordering lunches, sick notes, their diary and about their timetable.

The tutors work very hard to help the boys transition into the school and to help them get to know one another. They all took part in fun activities also.

There was a games club for anyone that wanted to play board games, or the boys could play sports. The boys took part in Soccer, Olympic Handball and Dodgeball with the PE department and tutors.

From Tuesday on, the rest of the students gradually returned with our first years having completed the first part of their induction.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.