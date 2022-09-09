Gavin McGuirk Golf Tournament to help purchase heart defibrillators in county Tipperary

A two-day golf tournament has been arranged for Friday September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Cahir Park Golf Club in memory of the late Gavin McGuirk.
A two-day golf tournament has been arranged for Friday September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Cahir Park Golf Club in memory of the late Gavin McGuirk.
The organisers are hoping to raise monies for the Irish Heart Foundation and Cahir Lions Club heart defibrillators.
It will be a team and individual competition. Best two scores out of teams of four and individual stableford competition.
For more info you can contact Finton McGuirk by emailing him at finton.mcguirk @gmail.com or you can text/ring Dermot O’Brien (O’Brien Pharmacy, Cahir) on 087 6685687.
Bookings need to be confirmed by Friday, September 2.
Tee Box sponsorship available, also raffle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.