Search

09 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 9

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Andy Ryan
Tudor Grove, Ashbourne, Meath / Drombane, Tipperary

Andy, formerly of Gortahoola, Drumbane, Co Tipperary. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Dear father of Stephen, Ken, Sínead and Lorraine. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Robert, David, Tadhg, Donnacha, Enya and Madeline, sons-in-law Sean, Brian and Daniel, daughter-in-law Tamara, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many good neighbours and friends.

May Andy Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Wilfred Moloney
New Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the excellent care of the Regional Hospital, Limerick. Dearly loved husband of Rosaleen and cherished father of Denis, Ken and Lynn, father-in-law of Karen, Helen and the late Neville, adored grandfather of Nicole, Natasha and Ben, twin sister Doris, sister Esther and brother Ivor,

Predeceased by his brothers Robert, Arthur, Harold, Jack and his beloved brother-in-law David.

Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Ruth and Jane along with his many nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle, his many friends and dear neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Friday evening from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Private removal from his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea (E53 FT54) for Funeral Service at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

"At Peace"

(Due to works at Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea there will be very limited parking available).

ROGER GRATTON
St Johns Terrace & late of Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by his beloved parents Ray & Ann and sister Frances. Will be sadly missed by his loving sister Louise and brother Paul, sister in law Bernie and by Matt, nieces Zoey & Jorja and nephews Adam & Ryan, his faithful forever friend Bella, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Roger Rest In Peace

Reposing at his sister Louise's Home No.8 Lower Ormond Street Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive at St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Gene Farrell
Noordwaal, Huizen, The Netherlands and formerly Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Gene Farrell, Noordwall, Huizen, the Netherlands and formerly Barron Park, Clonmel. Gene, passed away on Monday 5th September at her residence following a long illness.She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, son Delaga, daughter Ciara, ex-husband Pat McCardle, mother Mary, father Bob, brothers Joe, Brian, David, Robert and Conor, sisters Terri, Pauline and valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Margaret and Ray, extended family and her many friends.

May Gene Rest In Peace

Cremation service will be held in Huizen on Monday, September 12th, at 9.30am Irish time and can be viewed at the following link

www.liveuitzendingen.nl

A memorial mass to celebrate Gene's life will be held in Clonmel at a later date.

Mike Brennan
The Island, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media