Tipperary playground closed this Friday for maintenance works
Thurles Municipal District has announced on social media that Borrisoleigh playground will be closed today, Friday, September 9, for maintenance.
Borrisoleigh Playground https://t.co/Y2tlXCbTZR— ThurlesMD (@ThurlesMD) September 8, 2022
