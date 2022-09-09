Search

09 Sept 2022

A summer of fun outings for children living at Carrick-on-Suir direct provision centre

A summer of fun outings for children living at Carrick-on-Suir direct provision centre

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

09 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Caption: Children from Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre pictured at Rathgormack Playground during one of their summer outings. Martina Walsh, Bridgewater House Community Liaison Officer, is pictured front row second from right.

Children living at Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre enjoyed a series of outings over the summer thanks to funds raised by the local community.

A trip to Tramore including a session at Splashworld and a visit to Ormond Castle were the most recent outings organised for about 40 children living at the residential centre for refugees and asylum seekers by the Friends of Bridgewater House.

Another highlight was a hike in Crough Wood near the Mahon Falls in June that was followed by a visit to Rathgormack Playground and ice-creams at the village’s shop run by members of the Amish community. The children also enjoyed circuit training sessions in Carrick-on-Suir’s Castle Park next to Ormond Castle.

Bridgewater House Community Liaison Officer Martina Walsh said they also got children living at the centre involved in a variety of summer camps run by such organisations as the Breakfast Club, Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre and Davins GAA Club in Carrick-on-Suir over the past two months.

The summer activities and outings were financed by funds raised by the Friends of Bridgewater House and funding they received from Tipperary Sports Partnership, through Tipperary County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media