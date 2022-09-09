Tipperary camogie hold interviews for position of senior manager

The Tipperary camogie county board are currently in the process of filling the vacancy of Tipperary senior camogie manager, after holding interviews with prospective candidates in recent days.
Several interviews took place last Monday night in the Ragg Camogie Grounds, and another evening of scheduled interviews are believed to be organised for next Monday night.
Once completed, all the candidates will have been interviewed a recommendation will be made to the county board for ratification on the new manager.
