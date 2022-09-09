Search

09 Sept 2022

Ursuline Thurles Junk Kouture finalists wow at Electric Picnic

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

All roads last weekend lead to Stradbally, Co Laois, and so it was there that the Ursuline Junk Kouture National Finalists ‘Green with Envy’ showcased their unique design to the concert goers at Electric Picnic.

Their silver and green dress was made sustainably from a discarded leather couch, old shoe laces, and 42 metres of briquette bail wraps.

The materials used represent home comforts, with the team of Katie and Hannah O’Mahoney and model Mary Ryan wishing to highlight the issue of domestic abuse and the most basic desire of all people to live in a safe home, free of terror and violence.

The girls hung out in the Little Picnic area and chatted amiably to fellow ‘picnickers’ about their creation which won a coveted spot in the 2022 National Final of Junk Kouture.

Well done to the trio on being truly great ambassadors not only for the Junk Kouture Competition but also for the Ursuline Thurles.

From School Days in the Tipperary Star.

