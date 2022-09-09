Table quiz in Tipperary for Make a Wish/Little Blue Heroes! A Golden chance to help

Here’s a little notice from Catherine Doyle, The Green Golden.



“Hi everyone, as ye know I am an Special Needs Assistant (SNA) in Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.



“Ten collegues along with myself are doing a sky dive this month. We are doing this to raise funds for two amazing children’s charities - the Make A Wish Foundation and the Little Blue Heroes.



“The jump is in remembrance of all the little people from our school who have passed on and to contribute in some way to these amazing charities that give families everlasting memories



“I myself am holding a table quiz in the bridge house in Golden on Friday night September 30. Councillor Michael Fitzgerald has kindly offered to be quiz master and others have made themselves available to help me out.



“Your participation in the quiz would be very much appreciated, sponsor cards are available also, lots of spot prizes and hopefully lots of fun on the night.



“Hope to see you all there, thanks.....Catherine. x”