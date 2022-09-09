'Substantial office investment,' in this Tipperary town to go under the hammer

JRE & Cooleen House, Western Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 CH73
A "substantial office investment" in Clonmel is to go under the hammer as part of BidX1's online auction on September 29.
Comprising two detached office buildings over ground, first and second floor the premises also boasts a secure site with parking.
Extending to approximately 824 sq. m (8,869 sq. ft) in total it is situated in the centre of Clonmel town.
JRE House let it to Tipperary Education Board with a lease expiry of October 8, 2024 while Cooleen House is let to Tipperary Education Board with lease expiry October 7, 2024.
Total current rent reserved €85,650 per annum with a net initial yield 9.16%.
