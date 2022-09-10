Tipperary village could be a hub with the Blueway passing through - Public Consultation

Ardfinnan could become a hub for the Blueway and Greenway connecting with Knockmealdown Active and St Declan’s Way.
Public Consultation – Blueway/Greenway
Ardfinnan Community Council is seeking local residents' support by asking them to respond to the Public Consultation on the development of the Blueway/Greenway by supporting a route through Ardfinnan along the bank of the River Suir.
There are many positive advantages for the local community of following along the river from Cahir to Ardfinnan. We would have an opportunity to showcase our beautiful village.
There would be opportunities to improve the economic viability of many businesses in the area. Tourism footfall would increase creating the opportunity to develop sports and recreational activities and employment in the area.
Ardfinnan could become a hub for the Blueway and Greenway connecting with Knockmealdown Active and St Declan’s Way.
Please consider completing the online questionnaire and support the continuing of the Blueway through Ardfinnan.
Closing date is Monday, September 12 at 4pm.
The link is: https://www.suirgreenwaytipperary.ie/haveyoursay/
