Search

10 Sept 2022

Tipperary traders invited to apply for Christmas Retail Support grants of up to €3,000

Tipperary traders invited to apply for Christmas Retail Support grants of up to €3,000

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Tipperary County Council is running a Christmas Retail Support Programme of grants for retailers and is now inviting applications.

The council in conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office is inviting applications from trader associations, chambers of commerce, community groups, farmers markets, craft markets or those involved in the craft sector under the Christmas Retail Support Programme.

The grant scheme will provide support for towns and villages to implement strategies designed to enable increased spending or retaining spend in Tipperary towns and villages over the Christmas period.

Grantees will be awarded a cash grant of between €300 and €3,000 to be spent on activities including advertising, promotions, street entertainment or other expenses for their Christmas events. Emphasis is to be placed on projects and events that are hosted out-of-doors. Versatile and innovative approaches will be favoured.

The application form is available on Tipperary County Council's website or by contacting Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Eircode E91 E183 or Tel: 052 616 6209 / email donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie. If applicants require assistance or guidance in applying to the Christmas Retail Support Programme, they can contact the above.

Application forms must be submitted by Friday, October 7 to Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary or by emailing donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media