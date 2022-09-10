Tipperary gardaí investigating tyre slashing incident in town's housing estate
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a car tyre slashing incident in Nenagh.
The car was parked overnight in the Yewston estate and the incident is believed to have happened between 11pm and 12pm between Sunday and Monday last.
CCTV footage is being examined and witness information is sought.
