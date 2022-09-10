Shocking! Motorist detected speeding on the M8 in Tipperary was travelling at 171km/h

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit carried multiple speed operations across the county on Friday.
A number of motorists were detected speeding on the M8 including one travelling at 171km/h.
Prosecution has commenced.
Gardaí added: "We also focused on speed enforcement in school zones at finishing times, this time focusing on Dualla, thankfully there were no detections."
