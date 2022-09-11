Tipperary soccer pitch is right on track according to community update
Cloughjordan Soccer Pitch
A number of enthusiastic club members and supporters were on hand to welcome our contractor to the site of our new pitch.
Work has been progressing at a strong pace, thanks to the good weather!
We are on track to have sown grass seed by the end of the month, and it is very encouraging to see the project taking shape.
