Tipperary Weekend Soccer Results - Munster Junior Cup 1st Round

Who advanced in the Munster Junior Cup at the weekend?
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
FAI Youth Cup
Stoneyford United 0 – 6 Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youth League Division 1
Bansha Celtic 2 – 2 Clonmel Town,
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park (off)
Mullinahone 5 – 3 Donohill and District
Shanbally 10 – 0 Moyglass United
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
FAI Youth Cup Preliminary Round
Deen Celtic 3 – 4 Cullen Lattin (AET 2-2 FT)
Munster Junior Cup – 1st Round
Two-Mile-Borris 8 – 0 Mullinahone
Clonmel Town B 1 – 2 Peake Villa B.
Cahir Park 1 – 2 Wilderness Rovers
Old Bridge 0 – 1 Bansha Celtic
Clonmel Celtic 1 – 2 St.Michael's
Galbally Utd 2 – 1 Killenaule Rovers
Cashel Town 3 – 2 Powerstown
Clerihan 2 – 0 Tipperary Town
Peake Villa 4 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Vee Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 2
Cashel Town 1 – 1 St. Nicholas'
Dualla 5 – 1 Suirside
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Cahir Park 2 – 1 Burncourt Celtic
Bansha Celtic 2 – 5 Kilsheelan Utd
Moyglass Utd v Two-Mile-Borris (off)
