Tipperary boys are 90! Birthday greetings to Burncourt's Micheál and Michael

Burncourt's Michael Fox who celebrated his 90th birthday last week. Micheál Mac Giollacoda also celebrated his 90th last week.
Birthday Greetings Micheál and Michael.
Warmest congratulations and heartfelt greetings to two wonderful gentlemen in the local community, Micheál MacGillacuddy and Michael Fox who both celebrated their 90th birthdays last week.
Looking back on the lives you have led, may you relish the memories and remarkable lives which have brought you both to this celebration.
Endless gratitude to Micheál and Michael on the years of life’s lessons, expertise, care and wisdom imparted to all of us whose lives you have touched.
Blessed wishes to you both for continued Health and Happiness.
