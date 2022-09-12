Revealed: Brand new business opens up in this Tipperary village

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am delighted to be joined by Jason Sampson, who is originally from Bansha in county Tipperary.

Jason has opened a new Barber’s Shop in Dundrum in west Tipperary.

He is a highly experienced barber with over 15 years’ service working in the industry.

He served an apprenticeship in Limerick with the world-renowned Brian Hackett who operated Figaro Barber Shop. Since then, Jason has enjoyed a huge amount of success at his chosen career.

He has worked with Mulgrave Street Barbers in Limerick and with Johnny’s Barbers in UL, where he became the manager of the store.

Jason’s roots always lay in Tipperary so after a period of time working in Limerick he took a job closer to home with Fine Cuts Barber Shop in Cashel.

Jason has also worked at the Fine Cuts store in Clonmel and with Boston Barbers in Clonmel. His CV is very impressive and he is a vastly experienced professional.

Jason’s aim for the new business venture in Dundrum is to have a top quality men’s barber shop for the area. Jason offers a wide range of men’s hair cutting and shaving services.

Jason would like to thank all the businesses in Dundrum village for their very warm and kind welcome over the last few weeks.

They have all been very supportive, especially Ross from Heffernan’s Shop, which is located right next door to Jason’s new premises.

Jason hopes to create a long-lasting business in the village and overtime he would like to help and train young and up-and-coming barbers from his new base.

Dundrum village offers a wide variety of ample parking and is ideally located in the heart of west Tipperary.

Jason has been extremely busy in his first couple of weeks and is absolutely delighted with all the local support that has been shown to him.

You can find all his latest offers and keep up to date with his business on his new Facebook page: Dundrum Barbers.

The very best wishes to Jason in his new business venture and we all wish him every success.

Written by John O’Heney