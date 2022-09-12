Solohead produce strong start to claim only their second west junior B hurling crown

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Solohead 2-25 (31)

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-10 (19)

John O’Shea at Cappawhite

Sologhead are the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling champions for the second time in their history as they completely outclassed Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in this one sided final, played at Cappawhite on Saturday. Their previous title was won in 2006 and they were playing in their first final since 2014.

This was a solid performance by the Sologhead men, led by their captain and midfielder, James Dee. From the outset Dee led by example and finished the game with a personal tally of 0-14, with 0-7 coming from open play. This was by no means a one man show, Aaron Ryan (Shiner) chipped in with 2-1 from play, the opening goal coming after just two minutes, giving his team a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

This game was effectively over as a contest after ten minutes as Sologhead led by 1-6 to 0-1 and winning all the big battles. Kickhams were over dependant on Brendan Ryan for their scores and in this respect, the loss of Shane Morrissey was a huge loss.

Sologhead led by 2-14 to 0-5 at the half time break and with one hand on the Jamesie O’Donoghue Cup, the went through the motions for the second half. Kickhams, to their credit, never gave up and actually outscored Sologhead by 3-5 to 0-11 during the second half, with two of the goals coming from Brendan Ryan. In the end Sologhead ran out comfortable winners and now go on to play Drom Inch in the County Quarter Final.

Brendan Ryan opened the scoring inside the first minute, when he put over at the far end. This lead was short lived as Aaron Ryan (Shiner) cut through the Kickhams defence at the village end to crash to the net.

Sologhead, who were first to the ball in all departments and winning the middle third battles, hit back with six unanswered points from James Dee (3), and one each from Stephen Dee, Jack Redican and Chris O’Connor to go eight points to the good, with just ten minutes on the clock. Brendan Ryan converted his first free of the day but again Sologhead replied with 1-5 in the next ten minutes, the second major again coming from Aaron Ryan (Shiner) on eighteen minutes.

Pa O’Brien and Peter Comerford got in for two points for Kickhams, but Sologhead were rampant, and with their tight defence keeping the opposing forwards at bay, Kickhams were unable to make inroads.

Coming down the home straight with half time looming, James Dee converted three frees in succession, but Brendan Ryan had the last say of a one sided first half when he hit his third point, leaving the half time score, Solohead 2-14, Kickhams 0-5.

Sologhead came out for the second half, with one hand on the Cup, but lost Anthony Owens to injury after just two minutes. He was replaced by Damien Ryan (Cooper) who went into attack in a reshuffled team. They continued where they had left off at half time and had gone into a seventeen-point lead with eighteen minutes remaining.

On the three quarter hour mark Cathal Ryan got on to the end of a Peter Comerford long ball and first timed to the Sologhead net, giving Philip O’Doherty no chance. Seven minutes later Brendan Ryan found the net, but twelve points remained the difference as Sologhead appeared to take their foot off the gas.

James Dee continued to keep Sologhead ticking over on the scoreboard as the clocked ticked down. With three minutes of normal time remaining, Brendan Ryan hit his second and Kickhams third goal, but James Dee had the final say when he converted two frees in injury time, bringing his total to 0-14 for the afternoon.

Sologhead are champions for the first time since 2006 and go forward to the County Quarter Finals where they play Mid runners-up, Drom Inch. Kickhams play Thurles Sarsfields also in the Quarter Final.

Scorers & Teams:

Solohead: James Dee (0-14, 0-7f), Aaron Ryan (Shiner) (2-1), Stephen Dee (0-4), Chris O’Connor (0-2), Aidan Reardon (0-2), Jack Redican (0-1), Anthony Owens (0-1).

Kickhams: Brendan Ryan (2-5, 0-3f), Cathal Ryan (1-0), Niall O’Brien (0-2), Pa O’Brien (0-1), Peter Comerford (0-1). Declan Ryan (0-1).

Solohead: Philip O’Doherty, Brian Garvin, Noel Kennedy, Chris Ryan (Shiner), Paul Ryan, Brendan Collins, Jack Redican, James Dee (Captain), Denis O’Shea, Stephen Dee, Anthony Owens, Declan Reardon, Aaron Ryan (Shiner), Chris O’Connor, Aidan Reardon.

Subs used: Tommy O’Mahony for Declan Reardon (HT), Damien Ryan (Cooper) for Anthony Owens (inj. 32 mins), Eoin Reardon for Aidan Reardon (47 mins), Chris Kirby for Aaron Ryan (Shiner) (60 mins), Chris Irwin for Chris Ryan (Shiner) (inj. 60+ mins).

Kickhams: John O’Brien, Conor Farrell (Jnr.), Conor O’Mahoney, Jack O’Neill, Ger O’Dwyer, Johnny Ryan, Cathal Carr (Captain), Niall O’Brien, Aidan Duggan, Alan Butler, Pa O’Brien, Peter Comerford, Brendan Ryan, Cathal Ryan.

Subs used: Eoin Carew for Conor Farrell (Jnr.) (inj. 24 mins0, Liam Hayes for Eoin Carew (BS), Declan Ryan for Alan Butler (43 mins), Cathal Duggan for Eoin Carew inj. 48 mins).

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)