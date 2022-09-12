Search

12 Sept 2022

Tipperary councillors pass vote of sympathy on death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

A minute silence was observed in memory of the late queen, young victims of recent tragedies and the late Dillon Quirke

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

12 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Tipperary County Council's elected members passed a vote of sympathy on the death of Britain's Queen Elizabth ll at their monthly meeting in Nenagh today.


The vote of sympathy was proposed by Cllr Marie Murphy of Fine Gaelm who as cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council welcomed the queen's eldest son, the then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Cahir and Cashel during their visit to Ireland in March.


In proposing the vote of sympathy, the Clogheen councillor, whose term as the council's cathaoirleach ended in June, said the passing of Queen Elizabeth 11 brought an end to an historic reign of 70 years of public service.


“It's certainly true that Ireland and England have a complex history but the Queen's visit to Ireland and Cashel in 2011 opened a new chapter in Anglo-Irish relations," she said. 


“As I was the cathaoirleach who welcomed, less than six months ago, Prince Charles and her royal highness Camilla to Cahir and Cashel, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the now King Charles 111, the Queen Consort, the extended royal family, the British people and the many people living in county Tipperary who are deeply saddened by her passing. May she rest in peace,” Cllr Murphy concluded.


The council's current cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy seconded Cllr Murphy's proposal to pass a vote of sympathy and proposed a minute of silence in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth 11 and also in memory of Clonoulty Rossmore hurler Dillon Quirke, horse trainer Henry de Bromhead's 13-year-old son Jack who died at Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Kerry, the Tallaght tragedy victims Lisa Cash and Christy and Chelsea Cawley and the victims of the Multyfarnham car fire Thelma Egar (5) and her little brother Michael (2).


The councillors present at the meeting then stood at their seats in the council chamber and solemnly observed a minute of silence in memory of all the deceased.

A vote of sympathy was also passed at the council meeting to the family of the late Dillon Quirke, who died after falling ill at a hurling match in Semple Stadium on August 5. 

News

