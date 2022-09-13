ALERT: Irish Water are carrying out mains repair works in Ballina
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Ballina area today, September 13, until 5pm.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Ballina and the surrounding areas.
