Pat Spillane appeals to people in Tipperary to leave a legacy gift for a good cause

Irish charities have noticed a positive increase in rates of legacy giving over the past five years, according to research carried out by My Legacy, an umbrella group of 80 Irish charities who are this month, celebrating My Legacy Month with ambassador Pat Spillane.

The research, released today (13.09.22) to mark International Legacy Giving Day, also revealed that 44% of their member charities believe that the biggest challenge to increasing legacy giving in Ireland is down to a lack of awareness about how to leave a legacy gift for a charity. As the ambassador for My Legacy Month, Pat Spillane hopes to change that.

Speaking at the launch of My Legacy Month, Pat said: “Having recently made some big career decisions in my life and having taken a step back from my GAA punditry, it has given me time to take stock and consider what’s important to me and what I want next in life. My father died suddenly when I was very young and reflecting on that time, I realise how important it is to have your affairs in order for your own peace of mind and for your family too.

“Some people might be uncomfortable talking about wills and it can be something that people put on the long finger but it is a much easier process than people might realise. It’s an important task whatever stage of life you’re at – whether that’s buying your first home, starting a family, or even retiring or taking your career in a new direction like I am right now.

“Leaving a legacy gift in your will is a really valuable way to ensure that a cause you care about is supported in the future. One of the myths around legacy giving is that it only applies to very wealthy or older people but in reality, anyone can make a difference by including a gift in their will and planting a seed for the future.”

Pat and My Legacy are calling on people from Tipperary to grow their own legacy by considering a gift to a charity in their will.

Commenting on the research findings on International Legacy Giving Day, Aoife Garvey, Chairperson of My Legacy, said: “It’s really encouraging to see a positive change in the rate of legacy giving as a means to supporting future society. As we emerge from the pandemic and are now faced with a cost-of-living crisis, we’re all experiencing uncertainties and for charities, that can have a huge impact on their ability to support the most vulnerable in society in Tipperary and across Ireland.

“This year’s My Legacy Month message, ‘plant a seed, grow your legacy, leave a gift in your will’, means that no matter what size of an individual’s legacy gift, the cumulative effect means that Irish charities can better plan for the future.

“As our members have reported, we believe that lack of awareness about what’s involved in leaving a legacy gift, or the belief that it’s a difficult or daunting process, is a significant barrier to growing the rate of legacy giving. In reality, making a will takes about an hour and can be done in three simple steps.

“Your legacy gift will make a lasting difference to the causes, people and places that are important to you. This month, we encourage everyone in Tipperary to have conversations with their loved ones about their wishes and to think about leaving a legacy behind.”