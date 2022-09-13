Boil Water Notice affects more than 10,000 customers in the Clonmel area

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the Glenary Public Water Supply in Clonmel with immediate effect.

The notice, issued due to elevated turbidity in the supply which has affected treatment, has been put in place to protect the health of approximately 10,500 customers on the public supply serving parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and the ring road.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, has acknowledged the impact the Boil Water Notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We will continue to work closely with Tipperary County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future," he stated.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority, and this Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect customers following operational issues at the water treatment plant.

“Boil Water Notices are issued in order to safeguard public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue in order to lift the notice as quickly as possible, in agreement with the HSE.

"Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled. Those who have concerns should contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278."

Customers can check if they are impacted by this Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie/help/water- quality/ and entering their property’s Eircode in the search bar.