14 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 14

14 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Kamil Bonik
Parczew, Poland and 108 Coill Bheithe, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Kamil Bonik (108 Coill Bheithe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & Parczew, Poland), September 12th, 2022, following an accident. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ewa daughter Emily & son Emmen, mother Maria father Szczepan, brother Mariusz, sisters Ewa, Ewelina, Paulina & Karolina, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Wednesday evening from 5'oc to 7’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with the Livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ in St Mary of the Rosary Church, followed by burial in Parczew, Poland, at a later date.

Teresa Devlin (née Esmond)
Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Devlin (nee Esmond) Cashel Road, Tipperary Town. September 12th 2022. Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Alec. daughters Caroline, Tracy and Noreen, grandchildren Cian, Hayden, Kirsty, Caolán, Cirdan and Ruby, sons in law, Rob, Ivor, Alan and Sammi, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Teresa's Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, September 15th, at 2pm. House Private Please. 

Eileen (Eily) Conway (née Ryan)
Toorbeg, Burncourt, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Conway (nee Ryan) Toorbeg, Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary on the 13th of September 2022. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home. Eily, predeceased by her loving husband Eddie. Loving mother of Carmel (Butler) Ann (English), Kathleen (Meehan), Helen (Mc Grath), Mary (Murchie), Geraldine (Murphy), Ailish (Blake), Fidelma (Doyle), Tom, Jim, David, Eddie, John and her brother Michael (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday 15th September from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt. Family Flowers only. House private on Friday morning.

