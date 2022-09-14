Cappawhite man organises secondary school reunion - almost 60 years on

Pictured above: Surviving members of the 1st Year Class (1963) of De La Salle Seconday School, Hospital, at their reunion at the Lakeside Hotel, Killaloe. Front row, from left to right: John Hennessy, Jim Dooley, John Hinchey, Rev Canon Jerry Toomey, David Dineen, Pat O’Brien and Denis Hinchy. Back row: Christopher O’Dea, Michael Quinlan, Seán Smyth, John Flynn, Liam Managhan, Seán Bourke, John Moloney and Michael Treacy.

Recently John Hinchey from Cappawhite set about organising a reunion of the First Year class (1963) of the De La Salle Secondary School, Hospital, county Limerick.

Until 1940, the only secondary education for boys in Hospital was provided by the “Secondary Top”, an extension of the primary school.

In response to the wishes of the people, the Brothers opened a secondary school (the De La Salle) in 1940.

Many from the west Tipperary area attended the De La Salle as Emly is only 7km from Hospital so this would have been their local secondary school.

There would also have been the addition of a second secondary school in Hospital in 1932 when Hospital Vocational School was founded.

The 1930 Vocational Education Act established 38 local education authorities with power to set up vocational schools to give free post-primary education with a particular emphasis on vocational skills such as woodwork, metalwork, domestic economy and commercial subjects and Hospital Vocational school was the first to be established in county Limerick.

In 1972 the two secondary schools in Hospital amalgamated.

REUNION AT KILLALOE

John was anxious to bring together the surviving members of the First Year class of 1963 and he organised a reunion for the Lakeside Hotel, Killaloe, which took place on Thursday, July 12.

“It was great to meet people once again and to reminisce about our time in the De La Salle and also to remember those from the class who are no longer with us. We had a lovely meal and we had a fun quiz on aspects of the year 1963, which was very enjoyable,” said John.

As a remembrance token John presented each of the surviving members with a Certificate of Attendance of the occasion.

Supplied by Martin Quinn