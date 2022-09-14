Tipperary council introducing traffic management measures on road near Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the L-3279-0 road from Rathduff Upper to Rathronan near Clonmel today to facilitate resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures will operate from 10am to 6pm.
Traffic diversions will be in place. Motorists are advised they can expect delays. Local access will be facilitated.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.