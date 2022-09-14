Search

Tipperary legend Padraic Maher to release memoir later this year

14 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Padraic Maher is one of the greatest hurlers of his generation and an icon in his beloved Thurles Sarsfields and Tipperary, and it has been announced that he will release a memoir in November after his enforced retirement earlier this year.

Winner of three All-Ireland senior hurling medals and six All-Star awards, Padraic was one of Tipperary’s key men for over a decade — detailed to mark some of the biggest names in the history of the game — while with his club, Thurles Sarsfields, he ignited a revival that led to seven county titles.

But then in early 2022, in his playing prime, he was forced to retire due to injury. In his memoir, he looks at the effect that decision had on him and, in doing so, takes us back through his life and playing career.

From being a central figure in the great Tipperary Kilkenny rivalry, to the unforgettable trilogy of Tipperary-Galway All-Ireland semi-finals, to his side of one of the most famous tackles in hurling when challenging Joe Canning on the Hogan Stand sideline, along with the personal challenges he has faced along the way, we are given an insight into new generation of GAA players in modern Ireland.

The book will be launched on November 3rd, but you can pre order your copy by following the link: https://linktr.ee/allonthelinepadraicmaher  

