14 Sept 2022

A super last week and another ahead for Nenagh Walking Club

14 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

The club enjoyed a super weekend of walks in beautiful Dungarvan last Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Connie led the way on Sunday with with a walk from Crough woods ,up by the Falls and then on up to Knockaunapeebra at a spot height of 726m.

Margaret took the lead  on Monday and went up  Coumshingaun at a height of 700m and  continued on to lead on Tuesday to climb the Boolas which was a four-hour moderate hike.

The weather was favourable until Tuesday but the rain did not deter our intrepid walkers as one member aptly quoted the lines " and the sunbeams brightened everything that rain showers refreshed before ".

It was a delightful club event and Connie and Margaret were superb leaders.

Willie led a most enjoyable walk on Thursday along the East Clare Way via Derrainy and Lough hill, stopping for lunch in" An Shibín "

Phil braved the elements on Sunday morning and led a group on the Garranbouy loop ,Killaloe.

Our Tuesday evening walks have now finished for this year and we are grateful to all the leaders who led the way all summer on these very popular evening walks.

This Thursday, September 15 Margaret will lead a walk to the Devils Bit . Registration in advance and all details can be had on 0872369564

On Sunday, September 18 Anne will lead a walk on the Knockalough loop, Upperchurch. Registration in advance and further details can be had on 0872967498
See you on the hills!

