Women's Rugby - it starts at your local club - Clonmel on Monday, September 26

You probably will not know Megan Burns. Megan was part of the Irish Womens’ matchday squad for the second test in Ireland’s recent rugby tour of Japan. Remarkably, she was just one of four players from Tullamore RFC who made the squad.



In a year when Irish women made most of the headlines, whether in horse racing, boxing, athletics, hockey or golf, this was still an amazing achievement for Tullamore RFC.



This rugby story seems remarkable until one casts an eye over all the rugby clubs that are now investing in Women’s rugby.



The journey to the world stage in rugby starts at your local club – and you can start on that journey now at Clonmel Rugby Club.



Many of the women in the current Irish squad are playing rugby for only a few years – it has taken them little time to go from underage rugby to playing for Ireland. Professional contracts are now available for Irish players and this has created even further enthusiasm for the game of rugby among women.



Clonmel Rugby Club is determined to play its part in this surge in Womens’ rugby and it will soon commence a new rugby development programme for girls in the 13 years to 16 years’ age groups.



It’s not unthinkable that some girl starting rugby at Clonmel RFC in the next few weeks could represent Ireland in a few years – just look at the emergence of Irish international player Dorothy Wall of Fethard RFC, who also featured in Japan.



Your journey in rugby can start at Clonmel RFC on Monday, September 26.



A team of qualified coaches will be ready to introduce young girls to the game of rugby – and they will place the emphasis on having fun while learning new skills. It will also be an opportunity to join a whole new sporting area and to make new friends.



It will also provide an opportunity to parents to come along to the training sessions to meet the coaches and to see what is involved. All of those starting will be beginners so settling in will not be a problem.



The safety of all children is a priority for the club so all involved can be assured of a safe and enjoyable environment, where experienced coaches will make everybody feel at home. So here is a chance to be part of something new and exciting in Clonmel – come to Clonmel RFC on Monday, September 26 at 7 pm to commence your rugby journey.



It starts at your local club.