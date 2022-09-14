JOBS BOARD: Could one of these opportunities in Tipperary be for you?
Looking for work? Here are ten job opportunities available in Tipperary this week.
1. GameStop- Clonmel
GameStop Clonmel is looking for a permanent sale associate. Candidates should have a minimum of one year of sales experience and be flexible with hours.
Video game knowledge is preferred but not essential.
The full job description can be found here.
2. Tesco- Roscrea
Tesco is hiring a Customer Associate in their Roscrea store. The position is for 20-25 hours per week.
The full job description is available here.
3.UPMC Thurles
UPMC in Thurles is recruiting a Senior Sports Medicine Physiotherapist for their TUS campus.
Candidates must have a minimum of three years as a chartered physiotherapist and hold a degree in physiotherapy.
The full job description is available here.
4.Arrabawn- Nenagh
Arrabawn Co-operative is hiring a Health and Safety Officer in Nenagh.
Candidates must hold a third-level qualification in health and safety and have a minimum of two years of experience.
Full job description available here.
5.Lidl- Cashel
Lidl in Cashel is recruiting a full-time Customer Assistant. The salary is €12.90 an hour, and there are additional benefits.
Customer experience is preferred but not essential.
The full job description is available here.
6.TTM Healthcare Solutions-Nenagh
TTM Healthcare Solutions is looking for a temporary Multi Task Attendant Patient Care in Nenagh.
The starting salary is €14.53, and candidates must hold a relevant QQI 5 qualification and have three months of recent experience.
The full job description is available here.
7. FBD Group- Nenagh
FBD Group in Nenagh is hiring a Sales Advisor.
The full job description is available here.
8. Rehab Group- Clonmel
The Rehab Group in Clonmel is recruiting a Rehabilitation Psychologist. The position is permanent and part-time at 21 hours a week.
Candidates must have relevant third-level qualifications and be chartered with the Psychological Society of Ireland or the British Psychological Society.
The full job description is available here.
9.Daybreak Clerihan
Daybreak Clerihan is looking for a full-time Store Assistant. The salary is between €11–€13 an hour.
Shift may be day or night. Hours are part-time. Weekday and weekend availability may be necessary.
The full job description is available here.
10. Thurles Leisure Centre
Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader.
The position is 39 hours a week over five days.
Candidates will require a swim teacher and lifeguard qualifications. Gym qualification is preferred but not essential.
The full job description is available here.
