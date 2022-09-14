Search

14 Sept 2022

New housing estates planned for Carrick-on-Suir, Kilsheelan and Clonmel

New housing estates planned for Carrick-on-Suir, Kilsheelan and Clonmel

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

14 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Two housing estates proposed for Carrick-on-Suir and Kilsheelan have secured planning approval from Tipperary County Council while the council has received a planning application for a 43-house estate in Clonmel in the past week.

Jenine and Jeffrey Brophy were granted conditional planning permission from the council on Tuesday, September 6 to develop 11 two-storey houses at Knocknaconnery, Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir.

The estate will comprise of a mix of semi-detached and terraced dwellings.
Coalquay Developments, meanwhile, received permission to build 24 homes at Ivowen, Kilsheelan on Thursday, September 2.

According to Coalquay Developments’ application, the homes will consist of 14 two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses, six three-bedroom terraced residences and four one-bedroom own door apartments built in two blocks of two.

Full planning approval for these two developments will be granted a month from the date of the council’s decision if appeals aren’t lodged with An Bord Pleanála in the intervening period.

Meanwhile, Tipperary County Council’s planning department received an application from Carmac Investments Limited last Wednesday, September 9 seeking planning permission to build 43 two-storey homes at Longfield Housing Estate at Ardgeeha Upper, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

The planning application has been validated by the council’s planners who expect to reach a decision on November 1 on whether to approve, reject or seek further information on the proposal.

If this project receives the green light, the estate will be made up of 32 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two three-bedroom detached homes, nine two-bedroom terraced houses and a two-storey block of three ground floor commercial units and three first floor apartments.

News

