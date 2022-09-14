Club camogie round up: Wins for Burgess and Knockavilla Kickhams

FBD Insurance Camogie Club Championship

Burgess Duharra 2-16

Thurles Sarsfields 0-8

In 2018 Burgess Duharra captured their 7th county title in a row. The following year Drom-Inch defeated them in the final and in 2019 Clonoulty Rossmore beat them in the semi-final. Last year they failed to reach the semi-final so one can be forgiven for not naming them among the early conversations of potential champions for 2022.

On Saturday they made sure to remind everyone that they are serious championship contenders with an impressive 14 point victory against Thurles Sarsfields. A foul on Amy Kennedy in the first few minutes allowed Jenny Grace to slot over her opening free for the game's first score.

A minute later Jenny raised a second white flag from a free. Even at this early stage Burgess Duharra’s link up play out of defence was looking very sharp with Jenny Grace and Caoimhe Maher looking so comfortable on the ball and feeding Kaitlin O’Halloran and Amy Kennedy inside who were drawing the fouls. Ciardha Maher was also looking very sharp in the half forward line and was out in front to score Burgess’s 3rd point in succession as Thurles were struggling to settle into the pace of the game.

Karen Kennedy and Laura Loughnane were getting on to some possession and delivering it inside but the Duharra defence was well on top especially Aisling cremin and soon the play was at the opposite end again.

Ciardha Maher was causing her marker all sorts of problems winning two frees in succession which Jenny Grace happily pointed to extend her side’s lead to five points to no score. A monster free from 65 yards from Kennedy finally got Thurles Sarsfields off the mark but almost immediately Burgess responded with a well taken score from Caoimhe Maher who looked to be really enjoying her partnership with Jenny Grace in midfield.

A Jenny Grace free followed by a Ciardha Maher point from play to make it 0-8 to 0-1 and Thurles looked to be in real trouble. Aoife Dwyer pointed a free while good work from Lucy Purcell set up Andrea Loughnane with a score to make it 0-8 to 0-3. Kaitlin O’Halloran then pointed to make it 0-9 to 0-3 before a lovely passing movement involving Sarah Satekelum and Andrea Loughnane finished with a Sarah Stakelum point to leave the half time score 0-9 to 0-4. Thurles, who performed poorly for most of the opening half, needed a good start to the second.

But instead it was Jenny Grace who won the throw-in and immediately drove at the Sars defence, winning a free and pointing it to extend their lead to six points.

There was more trouble for Sars as Jenny Grace won possession again and struck in a high ball that wasn’t dealt with leaving Laura Reid on hand to finish to the back of the net with a lovely ground strike 1-10 to 0-4 and Burgess Duharra firmly in control. A great free from Roisin Corbett added to Thurles’s tally. Karen Kennedy, who was brilliant throughout, drove forward and picked out Lucy Purcell with a lovely pass to put her through one on one with the keeper.

The young Tipperary under 16 player looked to bury a goal but her shot went barely over to make it 1-10 to 0-6. Laura Loughnane and Karen Kennedy grew more and more into the game as the second half developed, clearing plenty of balls but poor decision making and some bad wides at the opposite end meant Duharra continued to dominate.

Another Rosin Corbett free was cancelled out by three Jenny Grace points from frees (2) and play. Caoimhe Maher then won possession in her half backline, found Ciara McKeogh who struck a long ball into Amy Kennedy. She gathered possession, lost her marker and struck a lovely shot into the back of the net for Burgess Duharra’s second goal.

There was further dismay for Thurles when Emma Carey was given a straight red card for a clumsy tackle late in the game. Thurles will be disgusted with their performance which was well below the standard they have set themselves in recent years and will need a much bigger improvement the next day out.

For Burgess Duharra it was a very satisfying win. They look well organised, showed slick intelligent passing and gave a great team performance.

Burgess Duharra: Ciara Holohan, Grace O’Dwyer, Fiona Kirwan, Una Quigley, Iris Grace, Aisling Cremin Eimear Dwan, Caoimhe Maher (0-1), Jenny Grace (0012, 0-11f), Kaitlin O'Halloran (0-1), Ciara McKeogh, Ciardha Maher (0-2), Laura Reid (1-0), Amy Kennedy (1-0) Caoilfhinn Maher.

Subs used: Danielle Nealon for Caoilfhionn Maher, Katie Grace for Laura Reid, Clara Bourke for Kaitlin O’Halloran, Fiona McGauley for Danielle Nealon.

Thurles Sarsfields: Katie McCormack , Aoife Butler , Niamh McCormack , Rebecca O Mara , Laura Loughnane , Karen Kennedy (0-1f), Emma Carey, Nicola Loughnane, Ciara Cummins, Emer Kennedy, Andrea Loughnane (0-1), Aoife Dwyer (0-1f), Róisín Corbett (0-2f), Sarah Stakelum (0-1) , Lucy Purcell.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13

Silvermines 1-8

Silvermines opted with some positional changes at the start of their game against Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in an attempt to kick start their championship after two defeats in their opening two games. Ciara Ryan started at wing forward where she was her usually hard working determined self. Ellen Cunneen relished the extra space in the full forward line and was a handful for the Kickhams defence throughout the hour finishing with a personal tally of 1-6.

There was little between the sides in the opening half with Knockavilla enjoying a two point lead at the break 0-7 to 0-5. For Kickhams, Eimear Heffernan was excellent at centre back while Doireann Hales and Ereena Fryday were to the fore up front.

Anna Stapleton had a superb game for the Mines in midfield but despite her best efforts and Ellen Cuneen’s second half goal it was Kickhams who held on for a two point victory 0-13 to 1-8. The only downside was the sending off of Jessie Collins in the second half.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Sheena Ryan, Jessie Collins, Megan McCormack, Sinead Furlong, Emma O’Mara, Eimear Heffernan, Sarah Ryan, Beth Ryan, Sinead Hayes, Doireann Hales, Ereena Fryday, Averyl Fryday, Ellen Browne, Emma Ryan, Mary Anne Hayes.

Subs used: Jade Collins for Emma Ryan.

Silvermines: Aisling Carey (0-1), Nessa Murray, Miriam Murphy, Maria Moroney , Katie Murphy, Eimear Murphy, Anna Stapleton, Ciara Grace, Louise McLoughlin, Ciara Ryan, Sarah Madden, Emer Tuohy, Elaine Murphy, Ellen Cunneen (1-6, 0-4f), Nicola Butler (0-1).

Subs used: Laura Cunneen for Elaine Murphy, Joanne Nolan for Maria Moroney.