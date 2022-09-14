Editorial: Queen's long life of service has led to much progress in relations between our countries

It’s doubtful that at the time Queen Elizabeth was crowned Queen of England seventy years ago, that her coronation would have featured in the Tipperary Star editorial.



But, the fact that her passing and that of the elevation of Prince Charles to King Charles III, is featured in this week’s issue, is ample evidence of the progress made in the strengthening of bonds and ties with the United Kingdom.

Without doubt those links at official level have been growing stronger and stronger over the last decade or so.



Truth be known, the links have always been strong with the UK - how many of our ancestors moved there for employment, made their living, built a life there and brought up their families on the back of the pound sterling.



Our closest neighbour has been a friend to us on so many levels, even if that friendship has been oppressively tested throughout history.



Queen Elizabeth has been an incredible sovereign - a lady of immense presence, poise and influence. A lady who came to Ireland to build bridges which had been burned many times over during history.



But, Her Majesty’s visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a seismic shift in Anglo-Irish relations - relations which, even the follysome idiocy of the Boris Johnson era could not undermine.

Ireland took Queen Elizabeth to its heart. We witnessed a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife and sister at close quarters. We came to understand what her life of service meant. We got it that her role was her destiny - not a chosen vocation, but an imposed one. And, we admired her.



Yes, she enjoyed many privileges in life - that’s the way of the world. But Queen Elizabeth was dutiful, self deprecating, beloved by Unionists, respected by Republicans and admired by the many who didn’t have particularly strong views on either.



Her visit to Tipperary, and that of Charles - now King Charles III - are enshrined in the history of the Premier County.



Rest in Peace Mam.