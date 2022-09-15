Search

15 Sept 2022

It's Lucky Lotto time in Tipperary - Three club lotto jackpots fall in one week!

There were three club lottos won in Tipperary in the past week in Drangan/Cloneen, Bansha and Carrick-on-Suir. Congratulations to all the winners.

Jeddy Walsh

15 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

News@nationalist.ie

It certainly seems like there is something in the air at the moment as three club lotto have been won throughout south and west Tipperary in the past week.

In Drangan/Cloneen the St Patrick's GAA Club lotto was won by Eileen White who matched all four numbers to win €9,800.

The club's next lotto on Tuesday, September 27 will be €1,200.

In west Tipperary in the Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's GAA Club promotion, Pakie Collins, Ballydrehid, did the trick to win the jackpot of €8,450 in last week’s Bansha Kilmoyler Sports Lotto draw.

On the same night Michael Barry won the €100 seller’s prize.
This week’s jackpot in Bansha will be €2,000.

And there was also a winner of the Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club lotto on September 11 when Bernadette Childs was the lucky winner of €5,900 when her four numbers 8, 18, 27 and 28 did the necessary business. 

The Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club's next draw will be on Sunday, September 25 with a new jackpot €2,500.

So three cheers for the three winners. Congratulations and enjoy.

