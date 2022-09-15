Aishling Rafferty becomes an ambassador for Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community

By Brendan Murphy

We are delighted to announce that country music singer, and rising star, and local girl Aishling Rafferty will join Ben Healy as an ambassador for the Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community.

The group, which was formed earlier this year, was set up to raise awareness by sharing information in relation to the many mental health-related issues that people face on a daily basis and highlighting the services available through the established organisations.

So far, the group has established itself on Facebook, Instagram and TiKTok and is growing daily. We hope that the information that we share in relation to the many mental health topics that we cover will help people identify the symptoms and signs of these mental health-related issues and perhaps make the next step to ask for help from the many established organisations instead of suffering in silence.

The group has received some really positive feedback to date from our social media followers.

The group intends to continue to cover the many mental health-related issues and topics through our weekly spotlight features on social media, as well as highlighting each of the established mental health organisations.

We hope that with our two amazing ambassadors, Ben and Aishling that we can raise much-needed awareness around mental health and encourage those who are suffering in silence to come forward and seek help.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community are not medical professionals and will never offer therapeutic intervention under any circumstances.

However, we feel that by raising awareness, sharing information in relation to various mental health issues, and highlighting the services that are available through the established organisations that this will help us move a step forward to reaching out and helping those who are struggling in silence.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community is currently on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

We are currently recording podcasts which will be available to stream in the coming weeks.