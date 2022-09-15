Plaque laying commemoration in Dublin cemetery for great Tipperary Footballer of the Year 1976

On Saturday next, September17 at 12 noon a plaque laying commemoration will take place at the grave of the late, great Vincent O'Donnell, who passed away in 2002.
VINCENT O'DONNELL
On Saturday next, September17 at 12 noon a plaque laying commemoration will take place at the grave of the late, great Vincent O'Donnell, who passed away in 2002.
Vincent is buried in Bohernabreena Cemetery near Firhouse in Dublin.
Vincent won three county senior football medals with the club, in 1976, 1980 (captain) and 1981.
He was Tipperary footballer of the Year in 1976.
In 1978 he won a Railway Cup football medal with Munster and a National Football Division 2 title with Tipperary in 1970/71.
The club would like to thank all those involved in organising this event especially the Lonergan family. All are welcome to attend this event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.