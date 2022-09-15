Search

15 Sept 2022

Boil Water Notice remains in place for Irish Water customers served by Galtee Public Scheme

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Irish Water remind customers supplied by the Galtee Public Water Supply, that the Boil Water Notice issued on Monday, 5 September remains in place.

The areas affected include customers in Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of www.water.ie

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Galtee Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham said, 

“We are continuing to address the performance issues at the Galtee Water Treatment Plant. Once these issues have been addressed, and the plant is fully operational, we will undertake sampling and consult with the HSE. The notice will only be lifted when it is safe to do so.

“Public health remains our number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice is having on our customers in the area. However, the Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect our consumers and we thank you for your patience.”

In line with HSE COVID-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/ water-supply/water-quality/ boil-water-notice/

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

