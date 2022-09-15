Templemore man Darragh Barry raises over €19,000 for charity

A fantastic night was held in Michael Finns pub in Templemore recently.

This was a night like no other as it was a celebration of not only a family and what they have achieved, but a night of celebration for the whole community that has rallied around this exceptional family.



Siobhan Hyland-Ryan from the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation was there to accept €19,054.83 in donations to the Foundation. Siobhan thanked Declan and Sarah Barry, their teenage son Darragh, and all involved for inviting her to this fantastic evening. Darragh grew his hair for nearly four years before “Cutting his Curls” for charity.



In accepting the donation on behalf of the Foundation Siobhain said: “I am positive that there is not one member of the public here that is not affected either directly or indirectly by cancer. It’s a credit to Darragh and the Barry family that they could turn a helpless time into a positive action that will set seeds for more positive outcomes for families in a similar situation.



The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation Limited is the local cancer charity here in Tipperary. All donations are used in this region to enhance services for patients attending the Cancer Centre at the University Hospital Limerick and for research at the University of Limerick.



Siobhan confirmed the Chairman, all the Directors and all the Board Members of the Foundation are volunteers and do not receive any remuneration. She also wished to assure all the donors and fund-raisers that no funds are used for ‘salary top-ups’.



The Mid-Western Cancer Foundation is located on the grounds of the University Hospital Limerick, adjacent to The Mid-Western Cancer Centre. The Foundation was established to streamline donations. It aims to provide holistic care for patients with cancer and also support cancer research in the Mid-West region in addition to the ongoing research support in the Graduate Entry Medical School, University of Limerick.



The Mid Western Cancer Centre in Limerick provides a full range of services to patients with cancer such as a dedicated inpatient Ward and a Haematology /Oncology Day Ward where patients attend for investigation, at time of diagnosis and for treatment thereafter.



In addition, there is a Regional Specialist Breast Unit, Radiotherapy Centre, Palliative Care Service, and a Patient Information & Support Centre where patients and their families can also avail of up-to-date, research-based information on their cancer and their treatment.



The Support Centre also provides Support Groups, Psychological Support and Complementary Therapies provided by highly qualified, accredited and professional therapists who give their time on a voluntary basis. This Cancer charity has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.



“We are completely dependent on voluntary donations, and fundraising events (with the exception of a small bursary from the Irish Cancer Society to part fund our Irish Cancer Society Counsellor). We also had to cancel our annual Butterfly Ball and Ladies Luncheons due to social distancing measures.

As a result nearly all our income ceased, therefore this donation is very much appreciated by this Cancer Charity,” Siobhan Hyland Ryan said.



Well done to Darragh and the Barry family.