Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 15

Angela Maher (née Starkey)

Vernon Gardens, Clontarf, Dublin / Killenaule, Tipperary

Angela Maher (nee Starkey), 137 Landseer Avenue, Manor Park, London & formerly Vernon Gardens, Clontarf, Dublin. 27th August 2022. Predeceased by her husband Edward formerly Main Street, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, her parents John & Elizabeth, sisters Dolly, Veronica & Thelma, brothers O'Connell, Vincent & Desmond. Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law Marks, nieces Susan, Carmel & Thelma, nephews, the Brennan family, 10 St. Mary's Road, Killenaule, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.15 o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule.

Denis Heenan

Ringroe, Borrisokane, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Denis Heenan, Ringroe, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. September 14th, 2022. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Oakley), brothers John, Philip, infant brother Danny, Pat and Tim. Deeply regretted by the loving Carcary family, Margaret, Pat and Marian, sister in law Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday, 15th September, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Friday at 1.45 pm for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial in Cloughjordan Cemetery. For those who wish to send condolences, share memories or stories with the Heenan family they may do so in the Condolences section below.

Mass can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Mary Fleming (née Murphy)

Ballyowen house Town Wall and formerly of Ballyneale, Clonea Power Co Waterford., Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Clonea, Waterford

Wife of the late Dr Peter John and loving mother to Paul, Edward, Una and Angela, brother's Pat, Paul, Gerald, Bill and her late brothers and sisters Ned, Milo, Josephine and Angela, sons-in-law John Paul and Ghulam, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren John,Peter and Hassan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, the 16th September, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday, the 17th September, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Donal Flannery

Mitchel Street, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dublin

Donal Flannery, Dublin and formerly of Mitchel Street, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, September 10th 2022, suddenly, at home, predeceased by his parents Michael and Sally Flannery, brothers Denis and Martin, sisters Carmel and Margaret and sister-in-law Teresa (Heenan). Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Chiara and her mother Stephanie (nee O'Gorman), sisters Mary and Anne (Sheehy), brother Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, close friend Mary, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght (opp Tallaght Stadium) on Thursday from 2.30pm until 3.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday, to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Donal's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Cornelius (Con) Cleary

Mohernenagh, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Cleary, Mohernenagh, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Wednesday, 14th September, peacefully, at U.H.L., surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Frankie, granddaughter Sarah, parents Frank and Mary-Anne, brothers Tom, Fr. Eddie CSSR and Willie, sister Kitty (Coughlan), brother-in-law Sean and sisters-in-law Lill and Patricia. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Una, children Áine (Frost), Lena (Griffin), Teresa (Haxton), Geraldine (Kyne), Eamon, Catríona and Con, sons-in-law Michael, John, Edward and David, daughters-in-law Ailish and Gillian, his much loved grandchildren, brothers-in-law Teddy, Paddy and Joe, sisters-in-law Nuala, Anne and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Con's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Sheila Behan (née O'Dwyer)

Foilaclug, Hollyford, Tipperary

Sheila Behan (nee O’Dwyer) (Thornton Heath, London and formerly of Foilaclug, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary), August 28th 2022, unexpectedly at Croydon University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Shamie and Delia. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Mick, daughters Catriona, Lorna and Kayleigh, grandson Kamari, brothers Michael, TJ and Jim, sisters Margaret, Paula, Tina and Anne-Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her sister Margaret’s residence E34 XA66 Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving in St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock, burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

JOHN TUOHY

Church Street, Toomevara, Tipperary

Unexpectedly, on 13th Sept., at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Joan. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne and cherished children Joanne & Paddy, grandchildren Lianne, AJ & Scott, son in law Liam & by Seana, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 6 o'c to 8 o'c. His remains will arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2 o'c. Livestream of the service is available on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

House Private Please.

John Tucker

Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary

John Tucker, Yewston, Nenagh, September 13th 2022, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents John and Patricia Tucker. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister and brothers Paula, Eddie, Kevin and David, his nieces and nephews Lauren, Hannah, Darragh, Scott, Aodhán, Éanna and Fionn, sisters-in-law Bríd and Sinéad, Paula's partner Michael, grandaunt Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral leaving the family home on Saturday, at 11.15am, to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

JERRY O'MEARA

Garnafana, Toomevara, Tipperary

Suddenly, at home. He is predeceased by his parents Jer and Minnie and his sister Anne Ryan. Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, daughters Mary, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Eileen, Minnie and Mary, grandchildren Tom, Faye, Iarlaith, Senan, Liam and Laoise, sons-in-law Warren, Billy and David, brothers-in-law Liam, Michael and John, nieces, nephews, extended family, very good neighbours and friends.

May Jerry Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Garnafana (E45 PW67) this Friday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock. His remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 11 o’c. Livestream of the Mass will be available on (livestream link to follow). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Suaimhneas Support Center https://www.northtipphospice.ie/

RICHARD HENNESSY

Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, Tipperary

Sue Ryder Home, Nenagh and late of London. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine. Passed away on 28/Aug/2022, in the tender care of the staff at Bushy Park, Borrisokane.

Funeral Mass takes place this Saturday at 11.30am at Our Lady & St. Lua's Church, Ballina. Livestream of his Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629, followed by burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.