Thurles town news and notes

Legion of Mary getting set for trip to Knock

A bus will leave on Sunday, September 25 for Knock from the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7:45am sharp. Contact, Noreen 087 666 32 43 or Jim at 085 827 8014 for further details.

Millennium Bridge CLub

The Millennium Bridge Club will resume on Monday night, September 26 in the Anner Hotel at 7:30pm.

Line Dancing

Line Dancing Classes begin in the Band Hall, Stradavoher, Thurles from Tuesday September 13 at 6:45pm. Admission is just €10. Contact Ryan for further details 087 463 9977. Check out the website www.rodeocats.ie

Na Sairsealaigh

Senior: We bowed out of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship after being defeated by Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Preliminary Quarter-Final on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-18.

Junior A: We were defeated by Upperchurch Drombane in the Mid Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship Final on a scoreline of 0-15 to 2-15. We will play in a County Quarter-Final on the weekend of September 24th/25th.

Junior B: We were crowned Mid Tipperary Junior B Hurling Champions after defeating Drom-Inch in the Final on a scoreline of 3-14 to 1-15. We will play in a County Quarter-Final on the weekend of September 24th/25th.

Above: Action from the clash of Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty Rossmore in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship.

U19: We play away to JK Brackens Óg tonight Wednesday September 14th in Round 3 of the Mid Tipperary U19 A Football Championship at 18:30.

Club Gear: Club gear is available to purchase on the O' Neill's website and the Ganzee website. Links for both stores are available on our social media platforms.

Club Lotto: Our club lotto draw takes place each Wednesday and you can play by following the link on our social media pages and website. This is a very important way of supporting your club.

The Thurles Sarsfields junior B hurling panel which won the Mid Final at the weekend.

Thurles Farmers Market

We look forward to your company at the market every week.

Food and sociability are too key aspects and our tea and coffee truck makes that so possible. Meet a friend and have a cuppa or if you are out for a cycle make us part of our route. We are available from 9am – 12.30pm every Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium in Thurles. Plenty of seats and space and all are welcome.



We are planning our special Halloween event for October 22nd so please keep in touch via the Star or our Social Media – Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Any queries re the market – please call 087 270 1689.

Thurles Golf Club

CLUB FUNDRAISING CLASSIC: Our Mixed Foursomes team has reached the All-Ireland Finals this year and we are running a Club Fundraising Classic this Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September to assist with the costs incurred with this fantastic achievement!



The format is an Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination) – re-entry allowed with at least one different partner. Entry fee: Members €10; Visitors €15. Booking is available on the BRS or by calling the office or pro-shop.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday 8th September – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st David McCormack (24) 40pts (20 pts back 9)

2nd Aidan Ryan (9) 40pts (18 pts back 9)

3rd John Dooley (23) 38pts



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 7th September: 5, 12, 20, 26

No Jackpot Winner.1 x match 3’s – Betty Coughlan €100 NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €18,300 You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse! Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your continued support.

CHILDREN'S LITURGY/PRAY AND PLAY

Commencing in Thurles Parish soon. Pray and Play is a space set up during the 10.00 a.m. Mass in Bóthar na Naomh where younger primary school children (Junior Infants to First Class) will be brought to Lamh Chúnta Hall for a child-friendly version of the Gospel (during the liturgy of the Word at Mass) with activities to help them to better understand God's Word - such as reflection and chat, artwork, song and drama. Further details will follow in next week’s newsletter.

CARE OF THE SICK

If you have a family member ill at home and would like a priest to visit, please contact the Parish Office at the above numbers.

DEEPEN YOUR CATHOLIC FAITH

Join Br. Johnson on his mission in Ireland and strengthen your faith through the Scripture. Learn how it can be applied to our daily lives. Lámh Chúnta, Thurles, Tuesday September 27th, 5.00 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. with Mass in Bóthar na Naomh Church at 7.00 p.m. Contact Claire on 085 1532258; Eileen 087 2454697. All welcome.

THURLES I.C.A.

Next meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Order of Malta Hall, 11.00 a.m.

NEWLY BAPTISED

*Leah Kate Cull, Derheen.

RECENTLY DECEASED

*Kathleen Haven, Moyne Road.

*Sean Hayden, Cooleeney,

Moyne.

*Bridget Egan, née Slattery, Highpoint, Western Road, Clonmel.