Two local businesses sponsor new gear for CBS Thurles team
Our thanks to Michael O'Dwyer of Mitchel House Restaurant and Pat Cleary of Cleary Renault Motors for sponsoring training jerseys and 1/4 zips for our Harty Cup panel.
Pat and Michael are past pupils of the school and have been hugely supportive of the school through the years.
We really appreciate their support and look forward to starting our Harty Cup campaign in the coming weeks.
Contributed to School Days from the Tipperary Star.
