Ali O'Donnell is representing Tipperary in leadership and life skills programme

The programme is aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and which, in turn, will benefit their local communities
Tipperary's Ali O'Donnell, a member of the Brian Borus club, is one of 35 young women selected to take part in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA’s) second BUA Leadership and life skills programme.
BUA - Believe, Unlock Potential, Achieve, is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.
Aimed at teenagers aged 16-19 years of age, BUA begins this week and will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.
Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including resilience, dealing with change, building trust and respect, conflict resolution, problem solving and project planning and delegation.
In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.
