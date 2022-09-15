The Irish language was the star at Carrick-on-Suir's Dúchas Weekend

Caption: Pictured at St Francis’ Paupers’ Cemetery where John Connolly gave a guided tour following a lecture on Carrick Workhouse during Dúchas are from left: Pól de Róiste, Treasa Mhic Sheoigh, Vera Breathnach, Michael Norris, Jackie Breathnach, Tom O’Neill, Anna Tobin, Máire de Róiste, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh, Anraí Mac Seoigh, Catherine Flynn and John Connolly.

Conradh na Gaeilge hosted a Dúchas Irish language cultural festival in Carrick-on-Suir on the weekend of September 3 and 4.

The festival featured lectures and a concert in Carrick-on-Suir’s Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre and Irish Mass celebrated at St Molleran’s Church in Carrickbeg.

Teresa Joy of Carrick-on-Suir’s Fr O’Hickey branch of Conradh na Gaeilge thanked the people of Carrick-on-Suir and everyone who attended the festival for their support of Dúchas, which was officially opened by Paula Melvin, Uachtarán Conradh na Gaeilge.

“We hope that you got enjoyment and knowledge from the lectures given by John Connolly, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh and Tomás Ó Nialláin.”

Ms Joy thanked Fr Tom Flynn who celebrated Mass as Gaeilge at St Molleran’s Church on Sunday, September 4. The singing “as Gaeilge” enhanced the celebration.

She also thanked John Connolly who led a tour of St Francis’ Paupers’ Cemetery in Carrick on Sunday., September 4. And she thanked the singers and musicians who took part in the ceolchoirm on Saturday, September 3.

Also read:

">

Buíochas

Gabhaimid buíochas le muintir Charraig na Siúire agus gach duine a bhí i láthairas ucht na tacaíochta a thug sibh dúinn ag Éigse Thiobraid Árann ag deireadhna seachtaine 3ú – 4ú Meán Fomhair.

Tá súil againn gur bhain sibh taitneamh agus tairbhe as na léachtaí a thug John Connolly, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh agus Tomás Ó Nialláin. D’oscail Paula Melvin Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge an Éigse. Táimid buíoch don Athair Ó Floinn a léigh an tAifreann as Gaeilge ar on Domhnach. Chuir na hamhránaithe go mór leis an seirbhís. Gabhaimid

Buíochas le John Connolly a thug an eolas dúinn faoi reilig na mbochtáin nuaira threoraigh sé sinn timpeall na reilige Dé Domhnaigh.

Buíochas freisin leis nahamhránaithe agus na ceoltóirí a ghlac páirt sa cheolchoirm Oíche Dé Sathairn.

Go raibh maith agaibh go léir.