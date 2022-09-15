Search

15 Sept 2022

The Irish language was the star at Carrick-on-Suir's Dúchas Weekend

The Irish language was the star at Carrick-on-Suir's Dúchas Weekend

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Caption: Pictured at St Francis’ Paupers’ Cemetery where John Connolly gave a guided tour following a lecture on Carrick Workhouse during Dúchas are from left: Pól de Róiste, Treasa Mhic Sheoigh, Vera Breathnach, Michael Norris, Jackie Breathnach, Tom O’Neill, Anna Tobin, Máire de Róiste, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh, Anraí Mac Seoigh, Catherine Flynn and John Connolly.

Conradh na Gaeilge hosted a Dúchas Irish language cultural festival in Carrick-on-Suir on the weekend of September 3 and 4.

The festival featured lectures and a concert in Carrick-on-Suir’s Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre and Irish Mass celebrated at St Molleran’s Church in Carrickbeg.

Teresa Joy of Carrick-on-Suir’s Fr O’Hickey branch of Conradh na Gaeilge thanked the people of Carrick-on-Suir and everyone who attended the festival for their support of Dúchas, which was officially opened by Paula Melvin, Uachtarán Conradh na Gaeilge.

“We hope that you got enjoyment and knowledge from the lectures given by John Connolly, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh and Tomás Ó Nialláin.”

Ms Joy thanked Fr Tom Flynn who celebrated Mass as Gaeilge at St Molleran’s Church on Sunday, September 4. The singing “as Gaeilge” enhanced the celebration.

She also thanked John Connolly who led a tour of St Francis’ Paupers’ Cemetery in Carrick on Sunday., September 4. And she thanked the singers and musicians who took part in the ceolchoirm on Saturday, September 3.

Also read: 

Carrick-on-Suir theatre group to host Culture Night tribute to poet and writer Michael Coady

">

Carrick-on-Suir theatre group to host Culture Night tribute to poet and writer Michael Coady

Buíochas

Gabhaimid buíochas le muintir Charraig na Siúire agus gach duine a bhí i láthairas ucht na tacaíochta a thug sibh dúinn ag Éigse Thiobraid Árann ag deireadhna seachtaine 3ú – 4ú Meán Fomhair.

Tá súil againn gur bhain sibh taitneamh agus tairbhe as na léachtaí a thug John Connolly, Celine Ní Chóchlaigh agus Tomás Ó Nialláin. D’oscail Paula Melvin Uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge an Éigse. Táimid buíoch don Athair Ó Floinn a léigh an tAifreann as Gaeilge ar on Domhnach. Chuir na hamhránaithe go mór leis an seirbhís. Gabhaimid

Buíochas le John Connolly a thug an eolas dúinn faoi reilig na mbochtáin nuaira threoraigh sé sinn timpeall na reilige Dé Domhnaigh.

Buíochas freisin leis nahamhránaithe agus na ceoltóirí a ghlac páirt sa cheolchoirm Oíche Dé Sathairn.
Go raibh maith agaibh go léir.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media